Cloud has a “pivotal role” in smarter, cleaner production

Although a number of digital technologies will play a role in smart manufacturing, Microsoft suggests that cloud will ultimately shape it. By Will Girling

Although the future of automotive manufacturing will undoubtedly require OEMs to invest in digital technology, an abundance of new tools—from digital twin to AI and robotic automation—can obscure the optimal starting point. In addition to standard goals such as cost reduction, process optimisation, and risk management, new metrics like carbon emissions must be considered. In a steadily more complicated space, cloud is emerging as the lynchpin of an entirely new production process.

By deploying IoT devices along assembly lines, automakers can gather data from machines and upload it to a centralised monitoring platform in real-time. This not only affords them greater oversight but also enables remote monitoring and remediation to minimise downtime, AI-driven quality control, and supply chain security.

