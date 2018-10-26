Close-up on the first pan-European highway charging network

Electric vehicles (EVs) are slowly making their way into the mainstream car parc but overall penetration rates remain low. The earliest models were presented as eco-friendly city runabouts, great for the daily commute or a trip to the supermarket, but not exactly designed for cross-country travel. While range capabilities have steadily expanded over the years, the highway charging infrastructure has not kept pace. In Europe, Ionity aims to plug the gap….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference