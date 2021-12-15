Clean commuting trends proving unsustainable, research suggests

The COVID-19 pandemic forced mass shifts in the way people lived and worked, in many cases turning travel patterns on their head overnight. Stay-at-home orders—and eventually work-from-home orders—slashed not only vehicle miles but all kinds of travel. Prior to the recent outbreak of the Omicron variant the return to work had been in full swing, and researchers are concerned that sustainable transportation is no longer front of mind for many commuters.
Speaking during a session at the virtual ZC3 conference hosted by Mobilityways, a group of academic experts convened to discuss the likely impact this might have on society and the environment. While the takeaways are primarily UK-related, they are broadly applicable to most other developed cities in Europe and elsewhere. Described as an “all-star professor panel” by moderator Susan Latham, Account Director at Mobilityways, the panel sought to investigate how travel patterns have changed during the pandemic, and whether those trends were new or if they had simply been accelerated.
“When the pandemic forced
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events