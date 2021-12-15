Clean commuting trends proving unsustainable, research suggests

Experts are concerned that the pandemic has not had as much of a significant impact on commuting emissions as expected. By Freddie Holmes

The COVID-19 pandemic forced mass shifts in the way people lived and worked, in many cases turning travel patterns on their head overnight. Stay-at-home orders—and eventually work-from-home orders—slashed not only vehicle miles but all kinds of travel. Prior to the recent outbreak of the Omicron variant the return to work had been in full swing, and researchers are concerned that sustainable transportation is no longer front of mind for many commuters.

Speaking during a session at the virtual ZC3 conference hosted by Mobilityways, a group of academic experts convened to discuss the likely impact this might have on society and the environment. While the takeaways are primarily UK-related, they are broadly applicable to most other developed cities in Europe and elsewhere. Described as an “all-star professor panel” by moderator Susan Latham, Account Director at Mobilityways, the panel sought to investigate how travel patterns have changed during the pandemic, and whether those trends were new or if they had simply been accelerated.

“When the pandemic forced

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here