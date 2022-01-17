Chip shortage to plague automotive through to 2023 and beyond

The pandemic has had a profound impact on the automotive industry. However, one significant hurdle has been the disruption caused to the world’s semiconductor supply, worsened by the pandemic, but ultimately driven by global demand for technology.

The most recent suggestions claim that the shortage is unlikely to ease in 2022 and could even still be impacting the industry as far out as 2024. Such a hurdle would have been devastating at any time in the automotive industry’s history. However, in the context of upcoming decarbonisation goals, autonomy development and increasing consumer expectations on shared and connected mobility, the crisis could not have come at a worse time.