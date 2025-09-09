Chinese state-owned Hongqi announces major European expansion

Chinese premium automaker Hongqi has announced plans to launch 15 electric and hybrid models across 25 European markets by 2028, unveiling its compact EHS5 electric SUV at IAA in Munich. The state-owned FAW subsidiary—historically known as Chairman Mao Zedong's preferred vehicle marque—aims to establish over 200 European dealers by 2028, expanding beyond its current markets in Norway, the Netherlands and Poland.
