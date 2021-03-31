Chinese start-up concludes ‘highly successful’ semi-autonomous road test

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Xpeng says it has trumped existing autonomous driving records in China following a six-day test drive between several major cities. The aim was to demonstrate the performance of its Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP), a partially autonomous system designed to make highway driving more comfortable akin to Super Cruise and Autopilot. It is described as the longest autonomous driving expedition by mass-produced vehicles in China.

The NGP system provides ‘navigation-assisted’ autonomous driving, and…