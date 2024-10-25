Chinese robotaxi firm WeRide expands US presence with IPO

WeRide is one of a number of Chinese autonomous driving firms staking out a presence in the US despite growing regulatory scrutiny. By Stewart Burnett

On 25 October 2024, Chinese robotaxi firm WeRide announced it had raised US$440.5m from its US initial public offering (IPO), alongside a concurrent private placement. The company sold 7.74 million US depositary shares at US$15.50 apiece—the very bottom of its US$15.50-18.50 target range—for a total of US$120m. The IPO valued the company at around US$4bn.

