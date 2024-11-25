Chinese companies starting to fill Russian assembly plants

In the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, US, European, Japanese and Korean car companies all exited Russia, leaving behind some heavily invested-in car assembly factories. Hyundai left behind a factory capable of making 300,000 units per year, while Volkswagen left a factory in Kaluga which could make 150,000 units a year. Renault sold its majority stake in AvtoVAZ to a local firm for a nominal Rouble 1. Technically Renault has the option to buy the stake back, but it is difficult to imagine a world in which this could occur.