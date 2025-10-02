Chinese brands claim record 9.8% of Europe’s hybrid market

Chinese automakers have captured a record 9.8% share of Europe’s hybrid market in August, according to data from Dataforce (seen by Bloomberg), marking the fourth new high for the year as they expand beyond battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). They also held 9.6% of the BEV segment—slightly down from July, but still a significant presence as European incumbents face pressure from more affordable Chinese models.
