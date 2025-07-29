China’s Windrose enters South America via Chile

Chinese e-truck maker Windrose has selected Chile as its entry point to South America through a distribution partnership with Santiago-based Trailerlogistics Sudamérica. The deal marks Windrose's expansion to a fifth continent and aims to deploy up to 100 long-range electric trucks by the end of 2026, with initial units arriving for pilot testing in Q3 2025.
