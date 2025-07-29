China’s Windrose enters South America via Chile

Chinese e-truck maker Windrose has partnered with Trailerlogistics as it expands to its fifth continent. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese e-truck maker Windrose has selected Chile as its entry point to South America through a distribution partnership with Santiago-based Trailerlogistics Sudamérica. The deal marks Windrose's expansion to a fifth continent and aims to deploy up to 100 long-range electric trucks by the end of 2026, with initial units arriving for pilot testing in Q3 2025.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/chinas-windrose-enters-south-america-via-chile/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here