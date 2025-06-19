China’s rare earth halts: a lose-lose scenario for auto?

Back in April 2025, China announced that it was halting exports of seven rare earth elements (REEs): dysprosium, gadolinium, lutetium, samarium, scandium, terbium, and yttrium. The country accounts for 61% of the world’s rare earth production and 92% of its processing, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). ING Research also notes that it maintains 51% of global reserves as of 2024.