China’s Pony.ai scales robotaxi production targets

Pony.ai’s Q2 results show significant licensing revenue growth alongside continued investments in mass production. By Stewart Burnett

Pony.ai has delivered strong second-quarter financial results alongside significant robotaxi production milestones, reporting 76% year-on-year revenue growth to US$21.5m while producing over 200 of its seventh-generation robotaxis since mass production commenced two months ago. The Chinese autonomous vehicle company achieved a noteworthy 300% surge in robotaxi fare-charging revenues—albeit rising from a small initial sum—demonstrating progress toward sustainable commercialisation.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/chinas-pony-ai-scales-robotaxi-production-targets/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here