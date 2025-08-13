China’s Pony.ai scales robotaxi production targets

Pony.ai has delivered strong second-quarter financial results alongside significant robotaxi production milestones, reporting 76% year-on-year revenue growth to US$21.5m while producing over 200 of its seventh-generation robotaxis since mass production commenced two months ago. The Chinese autonomous vehicle company achieved a noteworthy 300% surge in robotaxi fare-charging revenues—albeit rising from a small initial sum—demonstrating progress toward sustainable commercialisation.
