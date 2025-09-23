China’s FAW takes 35.8% stake in ADAS supplier Zhuoyu

Chinese state-owned automaker, FAW Group, has agreed to purchase a 35.8% stake in compatriot advanced driver-assistance (ADAS) technology company Zhuoyu, according to a filing from the country’s market regulator. The deal involves FAW acquiring shares currently held by Hong Kong technology company New Territory, whose stake will fall from 70.65% to 34.85% after the transaction.
