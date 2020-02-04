China’s autonomous trucking scene ripe for innovation and profit

Despite significant challenges over data, the sheer value of China’s logistics market makes it a key target for those developing autonomous trucks. By Jack Hunsley

   February 4, 2020

To date, interest in Chinese autonomous trucking efforts has drawn in players from across the world. Robert Bosch Venture Capital (RBVC), for example, announced in September 2019 that it had invested in Chinese autonomous trucking company Trunk. Based in Beijing, Trunk is working on Level 4 autonomous technology for use cases such as ports, mines and industrial parks. According to Bosch, Trunk is the first company to go into production with autonomous solutions for the logistics market, which as of September 2019 held a valuation of around US$19bn.

