China’s autonomous trucking scene ripe for innovation and profit

To date, interest in Chinese autonomous trucking efforts has drawn in players from across the world. Robert Bosch Venture Capital (RBVC), for example, announced in September 2019 that it had invested in Chinese autonomous trucking company Trunk. Based in Beijing, Trunk is working on Level 4 autonomous technology for use cases such as ports, mines and industrial parks. According to Bosch, Trunk is the first company to go into production with autonomous solutions for the logistics market, which as of September 2019 held a valuation of around US$19bn.

