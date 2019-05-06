China’s auto industry prepares for sixth generation emissions standards

The Chinese government has shown it means business when it comes to emissions compliance, and now manufacturers must prepare for China 6’s wide range of measures. By Xavier Boucherat

   May 6, 2019

Manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car market are readying themselves for China 6 emissions standards. Modelled on European Union standards, these will arrive in two phases. ‘6a’ will take effect from January 2020, which calls for a carbon monoxide reduction of 30% from 1g/km to 0.7. 6b is scheduled for January 2023, which along with further carbon monoxide reductions down 0.5g/km will put stricter limits on nitrogen oxides and particulate matter (PM) into effect. In addition, the sixth generation of standards will introduce metrics not previously used in the country: limits for nitrous oxide, and particle number, the number of solid particles a vehicle can emit as measured by unit/km….

