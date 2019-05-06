China’s auto industry prepares for sixth generation emissions standards

Manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car market are readying themselves for China 6 emissions standards. Modelled on European Union standards, these will arrive in two phases. ‘6a’ will take effect from January 2020, which calls for a carbon monoxide reduction of 30% from 1g/km to 0.7. 6b is scheduled for January 2023, which along with further carbon monoxide reductions down 0.5g/km will put stricter limits on nitrogen oxides and particulate matter (PM) into effect. In addition, the sixth generation of standards will introduce metrics not previously used in the country: limits for nitrous oxide, and particle number, the number of solid particles a vehicle can emit as measured by unit/km….