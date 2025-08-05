China’s 22% e-truck boom threatens LNG market share

IEEFA reveals that battery-swapping and price increases for LNG fuel are propelling e-trucks to the forefront of China’s ZEV fleets. By Stewart Burnett

Battery-electric trucks have captured nearly 22% of China's heavy-duty vehicle market in the first half of 2025, surging from just 8.6% a year earlier, according to new data shared by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. Signalling a major shift away from lower-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG) alternatives, the institute reports that e-trucks have outsold LNG trucks for two consecutive months as fleet operators embrace lower operating costs.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/chinas-22-e-truck-boom-threatens-lng-market-share/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here