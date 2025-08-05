China’s 22% e-truck boom threatens LNG market share

Battery-electric trucks have captured nearly 22% of China's heavy-duty vehicle market in the first half of 2025, surging from just 8.6% a year earlier, according to new data shared by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. Signalling a major shift away from lower-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG) alternatives, the institute reports that e-trucks have outsold LNG trucks for two consecutive months as fleet operators embrace lower operating costs.
