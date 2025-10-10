China trade restrictions expand into batteries, materials 

China will impose export controls on lithium-ion batteries and associated materials from 8 November, requiring government permits for high-performance cells and critical components. The restrictions will cover batteries with energy density exceeding 300 wH/kg, lithium-iron- phosphate cathode materials at specific density thresholds, and synthetic and natural graphite anode materials alongside the relevant processing equipment.
