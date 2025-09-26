China to require BEV export licenses from 2026

China will introduce a new export license system for battery-electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) starting on 1 January 2026, tightening state control over the country’s fast-growing EV trade. The Ministry of Commerce alongside three other agencies, announced the plan on 26 September, saying the measure is intended to promote the “healthy development” of the sector.
