China to require BEV export licenses from 2026

Beijing is tightening trade rules to preserve its lead in EVs and ensure the continued healthy growth of the sector. By Stewart Burnett 

China will introduce a new export license system for battery-electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) starting on 1 January 2026, tightening state control over the country’s fast-growing EV trade. The Ministry of Commerce alongside three other agencies, announced the plan on 26 September, saying the measure is intended to promote the “healthy development” of the sector.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/china-to-require-bev-export-licenses-from-2026/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here