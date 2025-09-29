China probes Mexico’s planned 50% car import tariffs

China has announced it has opened an investigation into whether Mexico’s proposed import duties of up to 50% on cars and auto parts constitute a trade and investment barrier. The country’s Ministry of Commerce said that the review will examine the legislation submitted by President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration, which seeks to raise tariffs on more than 1,400 products from countries without free trade agreements, including China, South Korea and Thailand.
