China cracks down on online auto marketing, slander

Chinese authorities have launched a three-month campaign targeting online malpractice in the automotive industry, coordinated by six government departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The initiative addresses illegal profiteering, false advertising, and malicious defamation targeting automakers, requiring companies and online platforms to conduct self-inspections and rectify violations.
