China accelerates automotive semiconductor independence

China has already achieved partial self-sufficiency in power components, but still faces challenges with advanced driving chips. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese automakers are accelerating efforts to achieve complete semiconductor independence by 2027, according to a new report by Nikkei, with at least two major manufacturers planning to launch vehicles using entirely domestically-produced chips by 2026. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is currently overseeing this initiative, regularly requesting self-assessments of domestic chip adoption rates from state-owned brands.

