Chery retreats from Russia as IPO plans advance

Chery has confirmed it will exit the Russian market by 2027, winding down what was its largest overseas business—accounting for 25.5% of group revenue in 2024. The automaker has already transferred inventories, dealer networks and warranty obligations to local operators, and said remaining brands will be cut to negligible levels within two years, while local manufacturing operations remain uncertain.
