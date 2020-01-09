Chemical development essential for slashing battery costs

After decades of stability, future mobility development has placed the automotive industry in limbo. Almost every active player is having to evolve rapidly, amidst an onslaught of new and old players which believe the future of mobility instead rests on their creations and capabilities. For automakers and suppliers, hope remains in the fact that minus the clear difference between an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle and an electric vehicle (EV), these two fundamentally different products do share many similarities. However, for those responsible for the petrochemical requirements of ICEs, the future is not necessarily as clear….