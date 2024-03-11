Chat Pro and CaLLM fast track smarter digital assistants

In-car speech recognition has evolved rapidly over the past 20 years. While today’s digital assistants still serve the same essential function—providing information and performing tasks—their capabilities represent a step change from the limited, often temperamental early systems. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) promise to raise the bar still further.

Cerence has decades of experience in smart voice technology, and over the years its systems have found their way into more than 475 million cars. Today, it’s pushing hard on transforming the user experience (UX) with generative AI. “Our mission is to bring better experiences through AI to more automakers,” says Nils Schanz, Chief Product Officer.