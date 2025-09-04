Charging tech evolves with the rise of gigahubs

The promise of an electric transport system hinges not only on electric vehicle (EV) uptake but also the establishment of charging infrastructure—lots of it. Today, the charging ecosystem is supported by a mix of smaller charge point operators (CPOs) with a handful of stations alongside the behemoths of the market like BP and Ionity. As EV numbers grow and the charging industry matures, many of the smaller players are expected to fall by the wayside while the big ones grow even bigger.