Charging innovation pivotal to reliable zero-emission mobility

Megan Lampinen hears how ABB is helping to lay the foundation for a future of smart, zero-emission fleets

   February 27, 2020

The success of electric vehicles (EVs) hinges heavily on charging infrastructure. Tremendous advances are being made in terms of battery technology and cost, and the number of EV models on offer is set for a sharp increase. This year, consumers will be able to choose from more than 300 EV platforms across a range of models and price points. But charging still remains an obstacle….

