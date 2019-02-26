Charging infrastructure vital for German EV development

Germany’s location in central Europe could see it benefit hugely from the introduction of a continental charging network. By Jack Hunsley

   February 26, 2019

The consensus within the automotive industry is that mass electrification is inevitable. While today the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on public roads is still dwarfed by that of internal combustion engines (ICE) vehicles, rapidly increasing adoption rates show that change is afoot….

Close
Close