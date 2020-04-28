Charging infrastructure expansion must be accompanied by greater EV availability

With today’s electric vehicles (EV) capable of travelling hundreds of miles on a single charge, it seems likely that the availability and speed of charging points could displace range anxiety as one of the principal barriers to adoption. Indeed, it’s a concern at least one Chief Executive believes could hinder any mainstream rollout of zero-emission mobility. Speaking on a conference call in March, PSA’s Carlos Tavares said that sales of EVs were mostly to “green addicts”, and that “you will not buy an electric vehicle if you are not comfortable with the idea that you can charge it quickly. The government should do more.”…