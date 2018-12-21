ChargePoint’s unicorn valuation a rarity in the EV charging sector

Tightening emissions legislation is pushing the global industry towards electric vehicles (EVs) and automakers are investing heavily. Volkswagen expects EVs to make up about one-quarter of its sales by 2025. General Motors has promised to introduce 20 EVs by 2023. Ford has allocated US$11bn for EV investment by 2022 and has set up Team Edison, specifically to spearhead development. All these EVs will need to charge somewhere, opening up new growth opportunities for infrastructure providers….