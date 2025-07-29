Changan spun off as SDV-focused state-owned enterprise

China's Changan Automobile has been officially restructured as an ‘independent’ state-owned enterprise directly supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), becoming the third centrally-administered automaker alongside FAW and Dongfeng Motor. Under this new formation the automaker will intensify its focus on smart car technologies, including connected car integration, embodied intelligence and autonomous driving.
