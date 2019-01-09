CES 2019: Too much virtual reality? CES offers a dose of common sense

Megan Lampinen offers insights from CES 2019, where flying cars and digital avatars have created a backlash at the Las Vegas tech showcase

   January 9, 2019

The past decade has seen a rapidly growing automotive presence at CES. What started as a single hall displaying mostly sound system products has ballooned into an industry-wide showcase of revolutionary future mobility concepts. Everybody is keen to show that they, too, have their finger on the pulse of this increasingly digital ecosystem. For automotive players, that primarily means connectivity and autonomous driving….

Close
Close