CATL expects Hungarian plant to kick off by early 2026

Chinese battery giant CATL expects its Hungarian production facility to commence operations by early 2026, with the company's European general manager targeting the “next four to five months” for startup in comments to Reuters. The €7.3bn (US$8.6bn) plant in Debrecen represents CATL's largest European investment as the company expands its overseas footprint to serve regional automakers.
