CATL and Hello gear up to debut first robotaxi model

CATL continues to diversify beyond its core battery manufacturing business. By Stewart Burnett

CATL and micromobility platform Hello’s robotaxi joint venture is set to unveil its first-ever robotaxi, developed in-house and built on Dongfeng Venucia's VX6 redundant chassis platform, featuring the company's proprietary full-vehicle-grade software and hardware architecture. The as-yet-unreleased model incorporates eight LiDARs, 14 high-resolution cameras, six millimetre-wave radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

