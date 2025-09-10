CATL and Hello gear up to debut first robotaxi model

CATL and micromobility platform Hello’s robotaxi joint venture is set to unveil its first-ever robotaxi, developed in-house and built on Dongfeng Venucia's VX6 redundant chassis platform, featuring the company's proprietary full-vehicle-grade software and hardware architecture. The as-yet-unreleased model incorporates eight LiDARs, 14 high-resolution cameras, six millimetre-wave radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?