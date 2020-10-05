CASE and COVID reshape the future of project management

Jama Software shares its contribution to managing increasingly complex development projects. By Megan Lampinen

   October 5, 2020

The move towards increasingly advanced automotive technology combined with the current pandemic challenges demand an innovative response to product development. Automakers and suppliers today are tasked with managing ever-more complex projects among team members located in different regions of the world or working remotely. Industry watchers have warned that automotive companies need to modernise their development approach and enrich team collaboration moving forward….

Close
Close