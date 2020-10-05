CASE and COVID reshape the future of project management

The move towards increasingly advanced automotive technology combined with the current pandemic challenges demand an innovative response to product development. Automakers and suppliers today are tasked with managing ever-more complex projects among team members located in different regions of the world or working remotely. Industry watchers have warned that automotive companies need to modernise their development approach and enrich team collaboration moving forward….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference