CASE adoption should not be thought of as guaranteed

While its potential is huge, ensuring successful CASE integration is reliant on understanding pressing mobility needs. By Jack Hunsley

   August 15, 2019

For almost as long as there has been civilised life, there have been cities. For centuries now humans have congregated and established mass living spaces to find work and trade, the offshoot being that almost all city mobility networks today are shaped by the needs of the past. However, while today’s age is no longer reliant on the horse and carriage, the roads designed for such outdated transportation methods remain.

