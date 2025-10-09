Carney warns Trump tariffs hurt US auto supply chain

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has criticised US President Donald Trump's automotive tariffs, warning that duties threaten the integrated North American supply chain supporting US manufacturers' global competitiveness. Carney believes the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement remains essential for the sector, warning that Trump's “protectionist policies” have permanently altered the bilateral relationship.
