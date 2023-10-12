Car ownership in Europe can’t thrive without data sharing

European customers want improved digital services, but restrictions on data sharing between OEMs and dealers is preventing innovation. By Will Girling

New car registrations in Europe have been in steady decline since before the COVID-19 pandemic. From 15.84 million in 2019, Jato Dynamics estimates that figure fell 29% to 11.31 million in 2022. The future of vehicle ownership on the continent is complicated by inflation, the higher entry costs of electric vehicles (EVs), and the availability of more affordable shared mobility platforms. But what if the fundamental problem starts with the relationship between customers and OEMs?

Publicis Sapient’s 2023 European Car Ownership Report surveyed 5,800 car owners in Germany, France, the UK, and Sweden about their preferences and priorities. Overall, the majority of consumers (58%) did not feel a personal connection to their chosen car brand. In fact, 50% have never interacted with the company that made their car.

Clearly, there is a communication breakdown between manufacturers and the consumers that make up their shrinking European customer base.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here