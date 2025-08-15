Canada offers CA$25m in new funds for charging, CV pilots

The Canadian government has announced CA$25m (US$18.1m) in funding for 33 projects aimed at accelerating electric vehicle adoption across charging infrastructure, freight logistics and fleet modernisation. The investment includes pilot programmes for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles (CVs) as part of ongoing efforts to decarbonise Canada's transport sector.
