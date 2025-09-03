Can Toyota avoid headwinds buffeting the industry?

Toyota posted a robust set of Q1 results for 2025/26 but hinted at challenges ahead. By Ian Henry

Toyota’s Q1 2025/26 results were broadly positive, although the company hinted at some potential areas of concern. For example, while it reported a 9.5% operating margin for the quarter, it expects 5.6% for the financial year as a whole. The key factors are tariff costs in the US and exchange rates moving against Toyota. There is a limit to what companies can do regarding exchange rate movements, other than successfully hedging, and the tariff situation in the US is full of uncertainty.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/can-toyota-avoid-headwinds-buffeting-the-industry/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here