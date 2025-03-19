Can the Chinese save Europe’s contract manufacturing sector?

Valmet in Finland made Mercedes and Porsches for many years but has little significant forward business. VDL used to make the Mini Countryman and some BMW X1s, but this arrangement came to an end last year. Heuliez in France used to make the Opel Tigra. Karmann, before it was absorbed by Volkswagen, made a variety of models including the first Kia Sportage produced in Europe, and the Ford Escort and Audi A4 cabriolets. Bertone and Pininfarina in Italy used to operate along similar lines, but in the main, vehicle companies have brought this kind of work in-house.

The one remaining significant contract manufacturer in Europe is Magna Steyr, which has made the venerable Mercedes G-Wagen (G-Class) for many years.