Can the automakers remain relevant in a world of integrated mobility?

The incumbents are moving to take full advantage of new business opportunities, and are confident they’ll retain an edge over their non-traditional competitors. By Xavier Boucherat

   March 18, 2019

Later this year, Daimler Financial Services—the arm of the automaker which among other things is responsible for leasing its vehicles—will become Daimler Mobility. It follows a pattern: for nearly ten years, the German giant has been expanding its traditional business to build a portfolio of what are broadly recognised as new mobility services. The rebrand is a key part of its journey from traditional manufacturer to mobility service provider.

