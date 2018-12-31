Can Nikola convince the truck industry to believe in unicorns?

Electrification provides exciting opportunities for start-ups in the truck industry. Martin Kahl speaks to pre-unicorn Thor Trucks and outlines why truck unicorn Nikola Motor is the one to watch in 2019

   December 31, 2018

Few sectors of the automotive industry are as well established and structured as medium- and heavy-duty trucking. The incumbents have evolved over decades into global operations, with well-developed supply chains, as well as legacy dealership, distribution and servicing networks and long-standing corporate relationships. Perhaps above all else, brand equity and familiarity play a major role in fleet and owner-driver truck purchasing decisions….

Close
Close