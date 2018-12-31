Can Nikola convince the truck industry to believe in unicorns?

Few sectors of the automotive industry are as well established and structured as medium- and heavy-duty trucking. The incumbents have evolved over decades into global operations, with well-developed supply chains, as well as legacy dealership, distribution and servicing networks and long-standing corporate relationships. Perhaps above all else, brand equity and familiarity play a major role in fleet and owner-driver truck purchasing decisions….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference