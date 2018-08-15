Can Helsinki go car-free without an official ban?

The city of Helsinki wants to make cars obsolete by 2025. However, unlike other European cities taking steps to legally ban certain types of personal vehicles from their streets, Helsinki is taking a different approach. Rather than implementing an official ban, the city wants to develop and deploy mobility systems so effective that personal ownership will begin to see redundancy when compared with the other options available. Helsinki wants to see its citizens simply choosing an alternative to their own cars due to the efficiency of the mobility services on offer.

