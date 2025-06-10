Can Europe plug the EV skills gap?

The European automotive industry has thrived for decades, enjoying a level of technological, industrial, and commercial success that has earned it rightful global recognition. Today it supports more than 13 milion direct and indirect jobs and contributes around €1tr to the EU’s GDP. However, it now faces significant structural changes as it navigates the complex web of electrification, autonomy, digitalisation, regulatory pressures, supply chain vulnerabilities, shifting consumer preferences, emergent international competition and ever-changing trade tariffs. It is a multi-factorial, industry-wide revolution requiring a substantial pivot to meet ambitious legislative targets and keep pace with swiftly developing technologies.