Can e-bikes avoid China’s micromobility graveyards?

With millions of smartphone users, widespread cultural appreciation for the bicycle and a penchant for shared transportation, China’s major cities have become a playground for micromobility start-ups.

However, things are not quite as they seem. While bike sharing exploded as the next big thing, the would-be hopefuls behind those services have had a reality check. Launching thousands of bikes in a city is the easy part; ensuring they are parked appropriately, kept in a usable condition and not stolen is a little trickier….