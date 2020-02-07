Can e-bikes avoid China’s micromobility graveyards?

With millions of smartphone users, widespread cultural appreciation for the bicycle and a penchant for shared transportation, China’s major cities have become a playground for micromobility start-ups.
However, things are not quite as they seem. While bike sharing exploded as the next big thing, the would-be hopefuls behind those services have had a reality check. Launching thousands of bikes in a city is the easy part; ensuring they are parked appropriately, kept in a usable condition and not stolen is a little trickier….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference