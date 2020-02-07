Can e-bikes avoid China’s micromobility graveyards?

Piles of shared bicycles indicate that while China is quick to adopt new mobility trends, those services can be discarded. By Freddie Holmes

   February 7, 2020

With millions of smartphone users, widespread cultural appreciation for the bicycle and a penchant for shared transportation, China’s major cities have become a playground for micromobility start-ups.

However, things are not quite as they seem. While bike sharing exploded as the next big thing, the would-be hopefuls behind those services have had a reality check. Launching thousands of bikes in a city is the easy part; ensuring they are parked appropriately, kept in a usable condition and not stolen is a little trickier….

