Can decentralised e-roaming democratise electric vehicle charging?

It’s not just a lack of infrastructure that’s frustrating EV use: multiple providers and standards mean an overly complex landscape, which one initiative aims to simplify. By Xavier Boucherat

   April 29th, 2020

Increasing numbers of electric vehicles (EV) have lured many players into the charging business. Tesla’s Supercharger is a prominent example of an automaker delivering the goods itself, whilst multiple third-party networks like Chargepoint continue to expand. Increasing interest from the energy and oil giants also sees the likes of Shell and BP offering charging at their locations….

