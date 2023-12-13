Can bio-LNG be trusted to deliver sustainable fleets?

Across Europe, the commercial vehicle sector is transitioning towards a zero-emission future. A favourable policy environment is propelling the change, with EU targets proposing a 45% CO2 reduction from 2019 levels (52.5gCO2/tkm) for new trucks sold from 2030 onwards. In 2040, the target will be adjusted up to 90%. However, steep upfront costs for battery electric trucks and a relative lack of charging infrastructure are major challenges that still need to be overcome.