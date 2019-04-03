Can automakers recapture revenue as profit pools multiply?

New mobility trends are significantly affecting automakers and industry suppliers. The move towards CASE mobility—connected, autonomous, shared and electric vehicles—is redefining current industry business models, and a host of new contenders are entering the sphere.

“Automakers used to be the ones ruling the game,” said Alexandre Marian, Managing Director of AlixPartners, speaking at Automotive World’s M:bility | Detroit conference in March 2019. “But now the ecosystem is shifting to include multiple players.”…