Camera-only vs sensor fusion: the autonomy debate isn’t over

The race to expand the US’ nascent robotaxi market is on. Early pioneers like Waymo and Mobileye are set to go head-to-head with Tesla, which is seeking approval to commence operations in California and Texas by the end of 2025. However, there are key technological differences between these competitors that could determine whose service ultimately prevails.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?