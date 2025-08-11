Calls grow for ‘market-driven decarbonisation’ in EU auto

Ola Källenius, Chief Executive of Mercedes-Benz Group and President of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), remains convinced that EU plans to phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2035 are doomed to fail. In an 11 August 2025 article by Handelsblatt, he said: "We need a reality check [...] Otherwise, we are heading at full speed against a wall.”